Thanks Vince!

In honor of this time of year, I give you the story of one of the most requested Christmas songs in recent years….1990’s “ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU” by Vince Vance & The Valiants!

Enjoy! And Merry Christmas to all…

The Gift That Keeps On Giving No holiday playlist would be complete without Vince Vance & the Valiants’ “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Written by Vance (aka Andy Stone) and Troy Powers and sung by “Valiantette” Lisa Layne, the 1989 classic might never have made it to Country radio if not for the unusual single artwork. WPOC/Baltimore’s then-PD Bob Moody tells Country Aircheck he and then-MD Greg Cole and a few others were in their weekly music meeting when Vance’s cone-shaped hair caught their attention. “Just from the way it looked, we all thought it was a heavy metal band,” Moody says. “So we played it as a joke, expecting it to be terrible. It turned out to be one of the best songs we’ve ever heard. I don’t think anybody believed it at first. We just sat there and it got real quiet in the room. I said, ‘Greg, would you play that again?’ We were a pretty big station to be going outside of the box on this act nobody had ever heard of, that probably wasn’t even country. We took it into the control room to the afternoon drive guy, Todd Grimsted. I said, ‘Todd I just want you to play this in a segue. No intro, no back-sell. Just play it and see if we get any reaction.’ He came into my office a couple hours later and said, ‘I’m still getting calls from people wanting to know what that song was.’ Everything about it was outstanding, starting with the song itself. And Lisa Layne’s vocal is one of the best performances ever recorded. She’s incredible.” Layne first heard the song when Stone and Powers were writing it. “I wasn’t thinking in terms of ‘this might be a hit’ because it was just a song we were going to sing at Christmas shows,” she remembers. “What you hear on the radio was a scratch vocal. I began to think it was maybe a big deal when the musicians on the recording – all really in-demand Nashville musicians – stuck around after their job had been done. They don’t usually do that.” Moody knew he had a hit on his hands. “One of our clues was when we started getting calls from retailers who were annoyed,” he recalls. “They said, ‘We’ve got people asking for this song and it’s not on the Top 100. We don’t even know what label it is. The rack jobber doesn’t know anything about it.’ We posted a list in the control room of local stores that had it in stock, because we were getting so many calls. “Around ’92, we realized it was so big that instead of putting it on the Christmas playlist, we added it to our current playlist at Christmas,” Moody adds. “We’d put it in as a medium the day after Thanksgiving, and a couple of weeks before Christmas, we’d put it in heavy. People would call and say, ‘When are you going to start playing that song?'” Moody acknowledges ‘POC wasn’t the first station to play it, but probably the first in a major market. Stone even sent Moody printed sheet music to thank him (Stone had copy No. 1; Moody No. 2). “It was a little easier in those days,” Moody says. “We had the latitude to take a chance on it. And that has to do with stations being programmed locally. If you’re making decisions for a hundred radio stations, you can’t put other people’s careers in jeopardy. But it was a song that couldn’t be denied. If your station wasn’t going to play it, [your listeners] would go somewhere that would.” Moody thinks the song’s Cinderella moment could happen today – but on YouTube. “Radio people are not in a position to take those chances now.” Layne attributes the song’s longevity to “that magical combination that doesn’t happen often. The song, musicians, producer and the singer all came together at the right time for a timeless piece of music.” The tune brought Layne more than just a hit song. “I ended up marrying the first DJ in the country to play the song,” she says of then-KISX/Tyler, TX PD and air personality Ted Stewart, who played the demo before the single was released. “He was the love of my life. He passed away in 2008 from a heart attack.” “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has been covered by country artists Sammy Kershaw (1994) and LeAnn Rimes (2004). Layne still performs the song in her solo shows and is touring again with Vance, who was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in 2010. “It is still so much fun,” she says. “Every show has to end with that song.” Reach Moody here; Layne here. –Wendy Newcomer