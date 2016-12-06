As I write this blog (12/6/16), I am reminded that Roy Orbison passed away on this date in 1988 at the age of 52 of a heart attack.

I was so lucky to have seen him in concert just a few month’s before his death in Taylorville, IL at Nashville North USA (boy we saw some great shows there over the years!) I remember like it was yesterday, he had one of the worst back up bands I have ever seen! Straight out of a Vegas lounge – in fact, two of the band members names were Bucky and Turbo! I can’t make this stuff up! Anyway, all of that faded into the background when Roy hit the stage…what a voice, what classic songs, and the new songs he performed that night went on to be some of his biggest hits after his death. I offer as evidence to those of you who never got the chance to see him live, or who just want to relive some great memories, a song from, in my opinion, one of the best concert videos ever made – “Roy Orbison: A Black & White Night”

Enjoy!