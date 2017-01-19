Leave the Freeze Orlando Giveaway Official Rules

Contest Name: Leave the Freeze Orlando Trip Giveaway (the “Contest”)

Station: WFMB-FM, WCVS-FM, WFMB-AM, WXAJ-FM (the “Station”),

Station Address: 3055 S 4th Street, Springfield, IL 62703

Sponsors: Allegiant Air, Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE CHANCES OF WINNING. THIS CONTEST IS INTENDED FOR PLAY IN THE UNITED STATES ONLY AND WILL BE GOVERNED BY U.S. LAW. DO NOT ENTER IF YOU ARE NOT ELIGIBLE AND LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES AT THE TIME OF ENTRY.

This Contest is open only to individuals who are legal residents of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia, who are at least 21 years of age or older, and who reside within Sangamon County, Illinois, all at the time of entry. If you are not a legal resident of the United States or you are not the required age as of time of entry, you are not eligible to participate in this Contest or to win a prize. Company and Contest Entities (both as defined below), individuals from all other radio and television stations, and members of the immediate family of any such persons are not eligible to participate or win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents, and grandchildren, whether as “in-laws,” or by current or past marriage(s), remarriage(s), adoption, co-habitation or other family extension, and any other persons residing at the same household whether or not related.

Void outside participating Station’s Total Market Area (TMA) and where prohibited or restricted by law. Odds of becoming a potential winner depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Neuhoff Communications, Inc., its subsidiaries, affiliated companies, divisions, and individual stations, the Station, (collectively, the “Company”) will conduct the Contest substantially as described in these official Contest rules. “Contest Entities” shall be collectively be referred to herein to mean any party or entity associated in any way with the Contest, including but not limited to Company, Sponsor, individual participating Stations, the Contest’ sponsoring organizations, any third party prize provider(s) and/or prize fulfillment service, and each of the foregoing’s respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, and each of their employees, talent, artists, volunteers, agents, shareholders, and contractors.

By participating, each entrant (and if eligible minors, their parents/legal guardians) agrees as follows:

The Company may from time to time conduct promotions concurrently and simultaneously on several participating radio stations owned and not owned by the Company, and in various States, and the Company may add or remove participating stations or change call letters of any participating station at any time during a promotion as announced on the affected station. Participating stations are listed above. For a list of participating stations and/or a copy of the official Contest rules, please visit the office of the Station during normal business hours or send your request by mail as instructed herein.

The Contest is administered by the Company and any questions, comments or complaints regarding the Contest must be directed to the Company.

DESCRIPTION OF CONTEST/PARTICIPATION.

Dates of Contest: Contest will begin on Friday, January 20, 2017 at 12:00:00 am (CST) and end on Friday, February 24, 2017 at 11:59:00 pm (CST) (“Contest Period”).

How to Enter:

Visit the WFMB.com, WCVS.com, 997kissfm.com, or sportsradio1450.com to enter to win online. Contestants may enter once per 24-hour period.

Each week on 1/26/17, 2/2/17, 2/9/17, 2/16/17, and 2/23/17 five finalists from each station will be randomly chosen from all entries received.

Entries are subject to any applicable restrictions or requirements listed herein. The Company is not responsible for entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties and other technological problems. The Released Parties (as defined below) are not responsible for lost, late, undeliverable, illegible, damaged, stolen, garbled, delayed, misdirected, mutilated, or incomplete entries or communications, regardless of cause. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Should multiple users of the same e-mail account or mobile phone number, as applicable, enter the Contest and a dispute thereafter arise regarding the identity of the entrant, the authorized account holder of said e-mail account or mobile phone account at the time of entry will be considered the entrant. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned an e-mail address or mobile phone number by an Internet access provider, on-line service provider, telephone service provider or other organization which is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses, phone numbers or the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of submission or receipt by the Company for online entries. When applicable, the Company’s computer will be deemed the official time keeping device for the Contest. Entries will be disqualified if found to be incomplete and/or if prohibited multiple entries are determined. Incomplete or entries in excess of the above stated limit will be declared ineligible. All entries become the property of Company and will not be receipt acknowledged or returned. Company’s decisions as to the administration and operation of the Contest and the selection of potential winners are final and binding in all matters related to the Contest.

WINNER SELECTION :On or about Friday, February 23, 2017, the Sponsors and Station will select the winner from among all finalists collectively chosen during the Contest Period. The winner will be announced on WFMB-FM, WFMB-AM, WCVS-FM, and WXAJ-FM the morning of Friday, February 23, 2017.

By participating, you agree (a) to be bound by these Official Rules; (b) as between you and the Company, that the decisions of the Company is final on all matters relating to the Contest; (c) you are not participating on behalf of any employer or third party; (d) in the event that you do not comply with these rules, that you will be disqualified and your prize (if any) will be forfeited; and (e) (when applicable) the potential winner and/or finalist must be available to participate in any portion to the Contest that participation may be required to be considered eligible.\

Potential winner(s) is subject to verification, including verification of eligibility. If an entrant is unable to verify his/her information, the entrant will automatically be disqualified and their prize, if any, will be forfeited. The Company reserves at its sole discretion the right to not award the prize or to determine an alternate winner or finalist (if applicable) in accordance with the official rules in the event that that any winner or finalist has been disqualified, cannot be contacted, or is deemed ineligible for any reason, or is not available to participate in any applicable Contest events. PRIZE(S).

